ROME, April 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tens of
thousands of people are expected to feast on food saved from the
bin on Saturday at "Disco Soup" parties thrown around the world
in a global effort to fight food waste, organisers said.
Revellers will cook, eat and dance at almost 100 locations
on five continents as part of the first World Disco Soup Day, an
event promoted by the Slow Food movement to encourage young
people to think about the mountains of food thrown out each day.
"(We want) to involve young people and raise awareness about
food waste," said Brazilian chef Caio Dorigon, the event's
coordinator.
"The idea is to have fun," the 25-year-old told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
About a third of food produced every year, equal to
approximately 1.3 billion tonnes, is never eaten because it is
spoiled after harvest and during transportation, or thrown away
by shops and consumers.
Saving 25 percent of it would be enough to feed the more
than 800 million people that go to bed hungry every night,
according to U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Reducing food waste would also help fight climate change,
campaigners say, as discarded food ends up in landfills where it
rots, releasing harmful greenhouse gasses, while the water,
energy and fuel needed to grow, store and transport it is
wasted.
Dorigon said an estimated 25,000 meals prepared with food
that would have otherwise been thrown out will be served at 95
venues in 39 countries, including Japan, India, Uganda and the
United States, on World Disco Soup Day.
Ingredients will be collected from farmers, restaurants,
retailers and markets, and cooked by members of the Slow Food
Youth Network (SFYN) with help from revellers and professional
chefs, said Jorrit Kiewik, SFYN director in the Netherlands.
"Everybody that comes to the event will be chopping, peeling
and grating whatever we've got," added James Turner of British
environmentalist group Feedback, which organises the Disco Soup
in London.
Music and dancing will follow, organisers said.
"Often people have a perception that climate change work can
be quite hard work," said Turner. "Disco Soup is the perfect way
to show that the solutions are really delicious and you can have
a lot of fun while you are doing it as well."
