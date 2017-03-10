ROME, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scientists
said on Friday they had developed a new method to neutralise a
dangerous fungal toxin affecting crops that can lead to cancer,
childhood stunting and other health threats.
Researchers from the University of Arizona (UA) said they
had created a genetically modified maize plant that is edible
even when infected with a mould that produces aflatoxin, a
carcinogenic substance.
About 16 million tons of maize, equivalent to almost the
total output of South Africa, is thrown out each year worldwide
due to contamination, as even small amounts can make an entire
harvest unsafe for consumption.
In developed countries, commercial crops are screened for
aflatoxin. But in many parts of the developing world
contaminated food often ends up on the plate, as crops are not
tested and small farmers depend on what they harvest to eat, the
researchers said.
"People are unfortunately consuming unknown and dangerous
levels of these toxins pretty much on a daily basis," said
Monica Schmidt, assistant professor at UA's School of Plant
Sciences.
The problem is heightened during droughts - whose frequency
is expected to increase with climate change - as the fungus
spreads more easily among stressed crops, she said.
In a study published in the journal Science Advances,
Schmidt and her team said they had created a genetically
engineered maize plant, which produces a "Trojan horse" molecule
that jumps onto the fungus and shuts down its aflatoxin
production.
Schmidt said the method should be transferable to other
crops prone to aflatoxin contamination, like rice, soy and
peanuts, as it exploits a naturally occurring biological
mechanism known as RNA interference.
The method also has an advantage over other practices
currently used to fight aflatoxin, like vacuum-sealed storage
bags, as it tackles the fungus in the field rather than after
harvest, Schmidt told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
She said initial analysis suggested the modified corn should
not have any side-effect for consumers, but extensive field
tests still needed to be conducted.
The toxin has been linked to stunted growth in children,
increased risk of liver cancer, and higher susceptibility to HIV
and malaria.
In 2004, Kenya suffered severe outbreaks of aflatoxin
poisoning, which affected more than 300 people and killed more
than 100 following a prolonged drought, according to the
International Livestock Research Institute.
