NEW YORK Jan 6 The dollar added to earlier
gains on Wednesday against a basket of currencies as a private
report showed U.S. companies added the most workers in a year in
December, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates further in 2016.
Payrolls processor ADP said private-sector employment rose
by 257,000 last month, the largest gain since December 2014,
after increasing by 211,000 in November.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a group
of six currencies, was last up 0.06 percent at 99.475,
which was not far from the one-month peak of 99.634 set on
Tuesday.
