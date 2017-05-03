BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK May 3 The dollar clung to modest gains against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies hired 177,000 workers in April, close to the median estimate of an 175,000 gain among economists polled by Reuters.
The index, which measures the greenback's value versus euro, yen and four other major currencies, was last up 0.06 percent at 99.036.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.