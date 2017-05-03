NEW YORK May 3 The dollar clung to modest gains against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies hired 177,000 workers in April, close to the median estimate of an 175,000 gain among economists polled by Reuters.

The index, which measures the greenback's value versus euro, yen and four other major currencies, was last up 0.06 percent at 99.036.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)