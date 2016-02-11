LONDON Feb 11 Currency markets were jarred on
Thursday by concerns Japan's government would intervene directly
to cap this month's 9 percent surge in the yen - its strongest
gain since the 2008 banking crisis.
Japan's last round of intervention, conducted in the months
after a massive earthquake and nuclear disaster in 2011 drew no
major objections internationally, despite running against a G7
consensus that major currencies should float freely.
The following is a chronology of moves in foreign exchange
markets by the Bank of Japan since the 1980s:
Oct 31, 2011 - The last intervention before the BOJ embarked
on a massive monetary expansion under new chief Haruhiko Kuroda.
The yen fell from a record high of 75.30 per dollar.
Aug. 4, 2011 - Japan intervenes to curb gains that officials
fear threaten to derail recovery from an economic slump
triggered by March's earthquake. The yen falls from 76.98 to
80.25 yen.
March 18, 2011 - G7 nations jointly intervene to stem yen
strength when the currency spikes against the dollar after a
massive earthquake.
Sept. 15, 2010 - Japan intervenes for the first time in six
years after the U.S. dollar hits a 15-year-low of 82.87 yen.
October 2008 - As the global financial crisis hits home, the
yen hits a 13-year high of 90.87 vs the dollar, prompting the G7
to issue a statement singling out the yen in warning on market
volatility. No intervention follows.
March 2004 - The end of a 15-month campaign to curb the
yen's rise in which Japan spend a total of 35 trillion yen, or
more than $300 billion, on intervention.
May-June, 2002 - Bank of Japan intervenes to sell yen, often
supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.
The yen continues to gain against the dollar.
Sept 2001 - BOJ intervenes to sell yen after the September
11 attacks on U.S. The ECB and New York Federal Reserve both
operate on behalf of BOJ.
January 1999 to April 2000 - Bank of Japan (BOJ) sells yen
at least 18 times, including once via the Federal Reserve and
once via the ECB, due to worries strong yen will choke off an
economic recovery. Yen continues to strengthen.
April-June 1998 - With yen weakening, BOJ intervenes to
support its currency, eventually backed by U.S. authorities.
April 1994 - August 1995 - United States intervenes
repeatedly, often in concert with Japanese and individual
European central banks, to prop up dollar. The last coordinated
intervention with European banks in this period takes place on
August 15, 1995.
February 1987 - Louvre Accord to strengthen the dollar.
September 1985 - Plaza Accord to weaken the dollar.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham)