LONDON, July 21 The yen surged by 1 percent
against the dollar on Thursday after Bank of Japan chief
Haruhiko Kuroda said there was no need or possibility of the
bank seeking to stimulate the economy directly with "helicopter
money".
Kuroda also told BBC Radio 4 in an interview there was no
significant limitation on Japan's ability to further ease
monetary policy if necessary.
But with currency investors betting on an aggressive round
of stimulus by Tokyo starting at next week's Bank of Japan
meeting, his cooling of talk of more direct targeting of cash
injections to consumers and businesses drove the yen higher.
Down on the day before Kuroda's comments, the yen surged to
as strong as 105.85 yen per dollar, almost 1 percent up on the
day. It was also 0.8 percent higher against the euro at
116.78 yen.
"It has really shifted just now, all on that one line from
Kuroda," said a dealer with an international bank in London.
