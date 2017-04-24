TOKYO, April 25 The Canadian dollar fell 0.4 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

The Canadian dollar fell to as low as C$1.3555 per U.S. dollar, its lowest level since late December, edging near its December trough of C$1.3598 to the dollar. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Paul Tait)