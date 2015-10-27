NEW YORK Oct 27 The euro briefly tipped into negative territory against the dollar on Tuesday as U.S. home price appreciation resumed in August, soothing worries the domestic housing sector may be cooling rapidly in the third quarter.

An index of home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas compiled by S&P and Case-Shiller rose 0.1 percent in August, matching the median forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. It rebounded from a 0.2 percent decline in July.

The euro slipped to a U.S. session low of $1.1045 shortly after the latest housing data. It was last at $1.1057, little changed from late Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)