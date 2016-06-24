June 24 Currency speculators increased their net
short positions against the British pound in the week before the
United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The number of contracts for net short positions against the
pound rose by more than 15,000 for the week ending June 21. That
was still well below a five-year high touched during the week
ending June 7 when net short positions rose to more than 66,000.
Britain held its landmark vote in which citizens decided to
leave the European Union on Thursday.
Speculators raised their net long bets on the U.S. dollar to
$6.62 billion. Investors had cut bets by nearly $8 billion the
week before to around $2.7 billion, the smallest net long
positions since April 12.
Net long positions on Japan's yen, a traditional safe-haven
currency, decreased during the week.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler)