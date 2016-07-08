(Adds economist's comment, details on sterling, yen, dollar
contracts, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 8 Currency speculators raised
their net long position on the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen as
they sought safety two weeks after the United Kingdom's shock
vote to exit the European Union.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.18
billion in the week ended July 5, from $3.01 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
It was the eighth straight week that the dollar posted a net
long position.
Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 49,031
contracts in the latest week, while they boosted net longs on
the yen to 63,568 contracts, the largest such position since
early May.
Short-term investors have been short the British pound since
November, and long the yen since January.
Since the Brexit vote, the pound has fallen more than 14
percent.
"Post-Brexit-vote pain is beginning, and it will get worse,"
said Bill Witherell, chief global economist at Cumberland
Advisors. "Investors' attitudes about Britain's prospects are
signaled by the tumbling currency."
It was no surprise that speculators have bought the
safe-haven yen and dollar given sterling's woes.
The yen has proven to be one of the strongest performers in
the market, with gains of nearly 20 percent so far this year
against the dollar. The currency is on pace to post its best
yearly gain since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The dollar has had a mixed performance. For the year, the
dollar index has been down 2.4 percent, but since May, it
has gained 5.2 percent on worries about Brexit.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 87,037 85,493
Short 23,469 25,743
Net 63,568 59,750
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 112,011 109,580
Short 187,338 171,514
Net -75,327 -61,934
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 45,746 43,274
Short 94,777 85,985
Net -49,031 -42,711
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 22,474 22,905
Short 13,796 12,038
Net 8,678 10,867
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 41,031 38,675
Short 29,514 30,726
Net 11,517 7,949
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 33,794 32,556
Short 28,891 34,508
Net 4,903 -1,952
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 24,238 13,390
Short 69,095 78,717
Net -44,857 -65,327
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
July 5, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 30,606 29,798
Short 32,009 32,624
Net -1,403 -2,826
