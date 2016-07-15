July 15 Currency speculators boosted their net
long position on the U.S. dollar this week, climbing to the
highest level since early June, as the currency benefited from a
recent round of upbeat U.S. economic data.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$8.01 billion in the week ended July 12 from $4.18 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 60,067 in the
latest week, the highest since the week of June 7, data showed.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)