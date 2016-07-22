July 22 Speculators boosted their net long U.S.
dollar position this week, to the highest since early June, as
investors were encouraged by a spate of strong U.S. economic
data that supports expectations of at least one interest rate
hike in 2016.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$10.42 billion in the week ended July 19 from $8.01 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 74,386
contracts in the latest week, the highest since June 2013, data
showed.
