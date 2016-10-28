Oct 28 Speculators increased favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, with net longs touching their highest since late January, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.81 billion in the week ended Oct. 25, from $18.44 billion the previous week.

The euro net short position, meanwhile, hit its highest level in roughly nine months at 123,856 contracts, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)