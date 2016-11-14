(Adds table, analyst comment, details on dollar, euro, yen contracts, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Nov 14 Speculators boosted positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a seventh straight week, as the net long position rose to its highest in more than nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position grew to $22.36 billion in the week ended Nov. 8, from $20.78 billion the previous week. Last week's net long dollar position was the largest since late January. The cut-off date for last week's currency futures data was right on U.S. election day, and prior to that, the dollar had been in the midst of an uptrend. President-elect Donald Trump's victory last week has cemented the dollar's rally, boosted by rising inflation and higher interest rates. Since the election, the dollar index has rallied more than 4 percent. So far in November, the greenback has risen 1.5 percent, which followed gains of more than 3 percent last month. "Expectations of higher interest rates have been fueled by anticipation that President-elect Donald Trump will follow through on his campaign promises of substantially greater spending on infrastructure and comprehensive tax cuts, which should result in significantly higher inflation," said James Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "In turn, this places upward pressure on interest rates and the dollar." Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, touched their lowest since early June, with 31,956 contracts, data showed. On Monday, the yen tumbled to a five-month low against a surging dollar as U.S. Treasury yields continued to advance. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields touched 2.3 percent, the highest since late December. Since Trump's presidential election win last week, the yen has fallen more than 6 percent against the dollar. Sterling net short contracts, on the other hand, rose in the latest period to 89,845 after declining for five straight weeks. Last week's sterling net shorts were the largest since mid-October. Despite the rise in short contracts, the British pound's outlook has improved and the currency has held steady against a slew of European risks. Italy has a referendum on constitutional reform next month, while French, Dutch and German national elections are all due next year. A Trump presidency was seen by investors as potentially strengthening Britain's hand in negotiations with EU leaders as it leaves the European Union. Sterling hit a five-week high against the dollar last Friday and posted its best two-week gain on a trade-weighted basis in almost eight years. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-3.799 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 72,619 81,010 Short 40,663 37,850 Net 31,956 43,160 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $17.818 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 118,897 126,443 Short 248,211 263,828 Net -129,314 -137,385 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $6.95 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 53,211 63,739 Short 143,056 146,700 Net -89,845 -82,961 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.979 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 6,806 12,744 Short 30,097 32,714 Net -23,291 -19,970 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.604 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 32,850 35,723 Short 54,162 51,683 Net -21,312 -15,960 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.19 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 92,503 85,541 Short 51,395 44,674 Net 41,108 40,867 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.902 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 25,298 30,838 Short 58,294 67,310 Net -32,996 -36,472 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.185 billion 11 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 36,124 28,557 Short 33,619 29,522 Net 2,505 -965 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)