BRIEF-Camden Property Trust files for potential mixed shelf offfering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 2 Speculators boosted positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs rising to their highest since around mid-January.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $24.82 billion in the week ended Nov. 29, from $22.25 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Speculators, meanwhile, turned net short on the Japanese yen for the first time since December last year to 269 short contracts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.