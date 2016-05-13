(Adds table, details on dollar, euro contracts)
May 13 Speculators reduced bets against the
dollar for the first time in four weeks, as a recent batch of
improving U.S. economic data has boosted expectations the
Federal Reserve could hike interest rates more than once this
year.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $6.19
billion in the week ended May 10 from $6.46 billion the previous
week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Before this week's small decline in the dollar's net short
position, sentiment on the currency had steadily declined since
late December when it became evident the Fed would be cautious
in raising interest rates. The U.S. central bank was worried
about China's stock market and generally unimpressive U.S.
economic data for the first quarter.
But things seem to have turned with China's equity market on
the mend and a better set of U.S. economic numbers the last two
weeks, leading to a rally in the dollar. The U.S. currency has
rallied about three percent against a basket of currencies in
the last 10 days and for the month of May, the dollar was
actually up 1.7 percent.
Meanwhile, net euro short contracts continued to decrease to
21,872 contracts from a 23,619 short position the previous week.
This week's net short contract in the euro was the smallest
since June 2014.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 88,897 85,627
Short 29,850 24,106
Net 59,047 61,521
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 101,277 113,034
Short 123,149 136,653
Net -21,872 -23,619
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 37,628 46,105
Short 72,563 86,513
Net -34,935 -40,408
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 22,674 21,297
Short 15,757 14,468
Net 6,917 6,829
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 42,040 39,840
Short 16,166 20,897
Net 25,874 18,943
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 82,774 99,024
Short 44,616 46,629
Net 38,158 52,395
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 16,149 35,753
Short 61,369 48,173
Net -45,220 -12,420
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
10 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 33,573 25,306
Short 24,221 16,106
Net 9,352 9,200
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Chris Reese)