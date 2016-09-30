(Adds details on dollar, yen, Mexican peso contracts, analyst comments, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 30 Speculators boosted net longs on the U.S. dollar to their highest in six weeks, Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday, in a volatile week that saw the greenback rack up gains as a safe haven due to the troubles at Deutsche Bank. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.7 billion in the week ended Sept. 27, from $6.6 billion previously, the data showed. The dollar index ended flat on the week, but was down 0.6 percent for the month of September. Deutsche, which is Germany's largest bank, has been engulfed by crisis after being handed a demand for up to $14 billion by the Department of Justice for misselling mortgage-backed securities. "Risk aversion should keep the greenback bid against currencies like the euro, British pound, Australian and New Zealand dollars," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. That said, the case for a December rate hike remained firmly in place with Friday's economic data supporting that, analysts said, which should underpin the dollar in the short term. In addition, this week's line-up of Federal Reserve speakers showed a "more forceful voice building" for a December tightening, said Marvin Loh, senior global markets strategist, at BNY Mellon in Boston. The yen net long position, meanwhile, rose to a five-month peak of 68,892 contracts, data showed, in the aftermath of the Bank of Japan's decision last week to target Japanese government bonds' long-term yields. Investors believed the BoJ will be unable to prevent the yen from strengthening further, noting that the currency has further room for gains. So far this year, the yen has climbed nearly 19 percent against the dollar, on pace for its best yearly performance since the global financial crisis in 2008. Data also showed that the Mexican peso's net short position eased this week to 85,873 contracts, from a record level the week before. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-8.575 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 97,432 85,117 Short 28,540 26,332 Net 68,892 58,785 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $10.657 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 100,492 95,698 Short 176,522 180,723 Net -76,030 -85,025 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $7.138 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 48,177 69,233 Short 135,891 127,919 Net -87,714 -58,686 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.767 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 12,803 27,281 Short 18,759 18,868 Net -5,956 8,413 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $0.88 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 34,579 57,216 Short 46,194 40,913 Net -11,615 16,303 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-1.151 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 62,892 48,543 Short 47,884 41,695 Net 15,008 6,848 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $2.215 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 24,865 20,526 Short 110,738 109,868 Net -85,873 -89,342 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.496 billion 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 34,159 34,778 Short 40,952 42,694 Net -6,793 -7,916 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)