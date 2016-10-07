NEW YORK Oct 7 Speculators lifted favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs hitting their highest in roughly two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.52 billion in the week ended Oct 4, from $9.71 billion the previous week.

Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, hit another record high of 97,572 contracts, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)