NEW YORK Dec 21 The dollar fell against the euro and yen on Monday as data from the Chicago Federal Reserve suggested the U.S. economy grew at a below average pace in November before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week.

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index was -0.30 last month, compared with a downwardly revised -0.17 in October. The November figure was the weakest in six months.

The euro reached a session high against the dollar at $1.0896, which was up 0.2 percent from late on Friday, while the greenback pared its earlier gains versus the yen, last unchanged from Friday at 121.20 yen.

