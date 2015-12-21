FOREX-Dollar hits 8-wk highs vs yen, kiwi tumbles as c.bank surprises on outlook
NEW YORK Dec 21 The dollar fell against the euro and yen on Monday as data from the Chicago Federal Reserve suggested the U.S. economy grew at a below average pace in November before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week.
The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index was -0.30 last month, compared with a downwardly revised -0.17 in October. The November figure was the weakest in six months.
The euro reached a session high against the dollar at $1.0896, which was up 0.2 percent from late on Friday, while the greenback pared its earlier gains versus the yen, last unchanged from Friday at 121.20 yen.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
