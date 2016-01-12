LONDON Jan 12 The massive global market in
currencies contracted to the tune of almost half a trillion
dollars a day in December of 2015 compared to a year earlier,
data from the global settlement company used by market
participants showed on Tuesday.
The numbers from CLS showed trading volumes inched up on the
month to $4.47 trillion a day on average in December from $4.41
trillion in November, but were down from $4.87 trillion a year
earlier.
Volumes reached record peaks on a handful of days a year ago
due to a sell-off of the Russian rouble and the Swiss National
Bank's removing of its ceiling for the franc, averaging $5.3
trillion in January. But many market players have said that the
fallout from the franc event quelled volumes for much of the
rest of last year.
(Writing by Patrick Graham)