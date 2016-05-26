* Full code: here
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 26 The first global code of conduct
for currency trading has banned dealers from lying and starting
false rumours as part of a raft of new guidelines aimed at
rebuilding trust in the world's biggest financial market.
The document, launched on Thursday after evolving from a
handful of regional codes used previously, focuses largely on
the detail of how banks deal with clients' orders and what
market participants can and cannot say to one another.
On those issues alone, it includes dozens of individual
directives organised under 11 broader "principles", as well as
an extended annex of specific examples of appropriate and
inappropriate formulas for discussing market moves.
But it leaves the big issue of governance, and how the code
will be policed, for further work over the next year. The issue
of high-speed electronic trading, which has changed the face of
the industry over the past decade, is also left for later.
The code is part of the industry's response to charges of
market manipulation and misuse of confidential customer order
information which saw seven of the world's top banks fined
around $10 billion at the end of a huge global inquiry last
year.
"The foreign exchange industry has suffered from a lack of
trust," Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Guy
Debelle, who chaired the panel of 21 central banks working on
the document since last July, told reporters on a conference
call. "The market needs to rebuild that trust."
Sharing of confidential client order information via FX
traders' electronic chatrooms with names such as "The Cartel"
and "The Bandits' Club", particularly around the benchmark
currency rates known as the 4 o'clock London fix, was central to
the scandal.
On top of the bank fines, dozens of traders were fired and
the setting of daily market benchmarks was rethought.
But many traders say that the resulting fear of talking
freely about the market has increased the risk of trading and
discouraged some of the speculation which made the market able
to swallow large orders easily without volatile moves in prices.
The code specifies, for example, that information contained
in banks' research can only be shared after it is published, and
client order information can only be shared "sensitively" and if
there is a "valid reason" for doing so.
MARKET COLOUR
Perhaps the most nebulous area of communication surrounds
"market colour", which traders have said in the past led to
banks and clients revealing details of particular orders which
were moving currencies at a given time.
Whether banks' senior management and even Bank of England
officials condoned this degree of information-sharing has been a
grey area in the row over market manipulation, and formed part
of a number of traders' defence cases.
According to the Code, the seeking and sharing of market
colour is appropriate as long as it is "properly aggregated or
anonymized and restricted to seeking information on market
liquidity and sharing market views and opinions without
disclosing specific trading positions or intention to trade."
Discussion of broad types of clients is appropriate, but use
of language that would allow the listener to deduce the identity
of the client concerned is not.
Among other things, participants are also expressly banned
from lying to others or starting rumours about reasons for
market moves that they know to be untrue, in aid of moving the
broader market.
David Puth, head of global settlement bank CLS and chair of
the panel of 35 banks and other participants who contributed to
the work, told Reuters he hoped the code would allow the $5
trillion a day market to grow again after a static three years
hampered by doubts over what is allowed and what isn't.
"I hope the work we have done will lead to an (overall)
increase in volume. It is certainly a goal and I do feel that
the code will lead to a more smooth-flowing market," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)