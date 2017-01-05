TOKYO Jan 5 The dollar extended its broad loss on Thursday, falling more than one percent against the yen, as the U.S. currency tumbled against the Chinese yuan to slide against other major currencies, such as the euro.

The dollar fell 1.3 percent to a three-week low of 115.635 yen while the euro gained 0.8 percent to $1.0572 with fresh selling triggered after the dollar slumped more than one percent against the yuan. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)