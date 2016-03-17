LONDON, March 17 The dollar hit a 3-week low
against the yen on Thursday, down 2 full yen since a statement
by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday that undermined any
expectations of a rise in interest rates by June.
The U.S. currency extended already substantial losses from
Wednesday to trade at 111.675 yen as trading in European markets
gathered pace, down 0.7 percent since the close of trade in New
York.
It fell more than 1 percent to its lowest in more than 8-1/2
months against the Australian dollar and a quarter of a
percent to a 1-month low against the euro at $1.1251.
The dollar index was trading just above a 1-month low hit in
Asian time, at 95.424.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marc Jones)