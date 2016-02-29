TOKYO Feb 29 The dollar slid sharply against
the yen on Monday as investors took profits following the
greenback's rally on Friday, traders said.
The dollar was down 1 percent at 112.815 yen, pulling
back after rallying to 114.00 on Friday when a set of upbeat
U.S. economic data revived prospects of the Federal Reserve
hiking interest rates this year.
A broad slide by regional equities after a G20 policy
makers' meeting over the weekend ended without a new coordinated
plan to spur global growth also favored the yen.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)