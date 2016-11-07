TOKYO Nov 7 The dollar extended its rally
against the yen on Monday as risk aversion receded after news
that Democrat Hillary Clinton would not face criminal charges
related to her use of a private e-mail server gave the U.S.
presidential contender an eleventh hour boost.
The greenback added to gains made earlier in Asia and rose
more than 1.4 percent to 104.555 yen, its highest since
Nov. 1, buoyed by fresh bids as the European markets entered the
fray.
The dollar had fallen to 102.550 yen last week as polls
showed a tightening U.S. presidential race.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the status quo
candidate, and news favoring her bid often boosts risk appetite,
whereas the stance taken by her Republican rival Donald Trump on
foreign policy, trade and immigration issues is seen as posing
potential risks for global growth.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)