NEW YORK May 6 The dollar rose against a basket of currencies in mid-afternoon Friday trading after the head of the New York Federal Reserve, William Dudley, told the New York Times the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates twice in 2016 following weaker-than-expected April data on hiring.

The dollar index was last up 0.1 percent at 93.899 after it fell as much as 0.6 percent earlier Friday in reaction to news that U.S. employers added 160,000 workers in April, the fewest in seven months.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)