Dealmakers aplenty, SoftBank's Son looks for wonks
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
NEW YORK May 6 The dollar rose against a basket of currencies in mid-afternoon Friday trading after the head of the New York Federal Reserve, William Dudley, told the New York Times the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates twice in 2016 following weaker-than-expected April data on hiring.
The dollar index was last up 0.1 percent at 93.899 after it fell as much as 0.6 percent earlier Friday in reaction to news that U.S. employers added 160,000 workers in April, the fewest in seven months.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
TOKYO, May 19 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, supported by a regular Bank of Japan debt-buying operation that helped flatten the yield curve.