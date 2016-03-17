LONDON, March 17 One-month euro/dollar risk
reversals flipped on Thursday to show a bias for euro strength
after the dollar's sharp drop since Wednesday's more dovish than
expected Federal Reserve policy statement.
The one-month risk reversal -- a gauge of demand
for options on a currency rising or falling -- showed a bias for
euro strength against the dollar, trading at 0.2 vols, compared
with 0.1 vols in favour of euro weakness on Wednesday, traders
said.
The euro last traded at $1.1333, up 1 percent on the
day.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)