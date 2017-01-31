LONDON Jan 31 The euro jumped against the
dollar on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's trade
advisor told the Financial Times that Germany was benefiting
from a "grossly undervalued" euro.
Peter Navarro, the head of Trump's new National Trade
Council, told the paper, "A big obstacle to viewing TTIP
(Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) as a bilateral
deal is Germany, which continues to exploit other countries in
the EU as well as the U.S. with an 'implicit Deutsche Mark' that
is grossly undervalued."
The euro climbed after the comments, reaching a five-day
high of $1.0764 and knocking the dollar index
down 0.4 percent to below 100 for the first time in five days.
"Euro/dollar received a significant push high in the European
session by the head of the US National Trade Council, Peter
Navarro, who accused Germany of being a currency manipulator,"
said Commonwealth Bank currency strategist Adam Myers.
The shared euro zone currency also rose versus sterling,
albeit not to session peak, to 86.24 pence.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Marc Jones; Editing by Jemima
Kelly)