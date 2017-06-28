GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, bond yields up as central banks shift views
* Yields rise as European central banks seen as less accommodative
SINGAPORE, June 28 The euro hit a one-year high on Wednesday, staying firm after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi the previous day were seen as opening the door to tweaks in the central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus.
The euro rose to as high as $1.1379 on trading platform EBS, its strongest level since June 2016. The euro last stood at $1.1373.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
LONDON, June 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May's government defeated an amendment to her programme of legislation on Thursday, voting down an attempt to force her to drop austerity measures.