TOKYO Jan 23 The euro rose to a more than one-month high in early Asian trade on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the dollar's recent rise as they awaited newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details on his promised stimulus.

The euro firmed 0.1 percent on the day to $1.07160 after rising to $1.07210, its highest since Dec. 8. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim COghill)