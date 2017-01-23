BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
TOKYO Jan 23 The euro rose to a more than one-month high in early Asian trade on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the dollar's recent rise as they awaited newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details on his promised stimulus.
The euro firmed 0.1 percent on the day to $1.07160 after rising to $1.07210, its highest since Dec. 8. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim COghill)
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Circle media labs inc says raises $8.4 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $10.5 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: