By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, March 17
LONDON, March 17 Market expectations for euro
exchange rates over the next month turned positive on Thursday
for the first time since the start of February, another sign of
weakening faith in the strong dollar trade that has dominated
the past two years.
As this graphic bit.ly/1UCoXhE shows, after a rough
few weeks of trade around this month's European Central Bank
meeting, one-month risk reversals -- a gauge of bets on a
currency rising or falling -- price in a gain in the euro,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream data.
Two-month pricing is also close to turning positive for the
euro, helped by a meeting of the Federal Reserve that quelled
expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates soon,
Further out, dealers say the dollar still has stronger
backing from expectations the U.S. central bank will be able to
promise rate rises in the second half of 2016. The threat of a
British vote to leave the European Union also threatens more
turbulence for the euro in June.
All contracts up to a year's duration were more bullish on
the euro at the start of February, the first time in almost
three years that the derivatives market had begun to see a net
case for the currency strengthening.
But the flip on Thursday points to the growing headwinds
facing the dollar, despite the aggressive moves taken by the ECB
last week to pump more euros into the economy.
Options markets are used by both corporate and institutional
investors to hedge against future shifts in currency values so
are a good measure of the consensus for the months ahead.
But hedge funds also use them to bet on currencies; when
they get it wrong, the two will diverge sharply - as happened in
December when the ECB stymied speculators' expectations of
aggressive currency easing and the euro soared.
(Graphic by Nigel Stephenson)