NEW YORK Dec 21 The dollar held earlier losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as sales of U.S. existing homes increased to a near 10-year high in November, supporting the view of a resilient housing sector in a climate of rising interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.45 percent at 102.85, retreating from a 14-year high set on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)