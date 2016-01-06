NEW YORK Jan 6 The dollar weakened against a
basket of currencies on Wednesday as a record of the Dec. 15-16
meeting from Federal Reserve policy-makers supported bets
further U.S. rate hikes would be gradual on concerns about
persistent low inflation.
Members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's
policy-setting group, unanimously voted to increase U.S. rates
for the first time in nearly a decade last month due to an
improving labor market.
The dollar index that measures the greenback against
a group of six currencies was last down 0.1 percent at 99.303
following the release of the FOMC minutes.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)