* Franc hits highest since Brexit vs euro

* Chart shows breakout from 18-month range: reut.rs/2jQBKit

By Patrick Graham and Ruppert Pretterklieber

LONDON/ZURICH, Jan 31 Daily surges in the past week have taken the Swiss franc to its highest against the euro since last year's vote by Britain to leave the European Union, encouraging German and Swiss bank speculation that the currency will be allowed to rise further.

As this chart shows, another half cent jump on Monday in the exchange rate took the franc out of the ranges it has held - with the exception of a two-day blip around the Brexit vote - since the start of August 2015.

Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt said in a note to clients that the moves were a clear sign the Swiss National Bank is ready to accept a stronger franc, two years after the dramatic removal of a cap on its value.

"By doing that, it is playing a dangerous game," she said.

"The lower the SNB now allows the euro to fall, the more likely it is that market participants will speculate on it, allowing further franc gains, and the more rapidly the euro rate threatens to fall ..., sooner or later the SNB will have to react with increasing interventions again," she added.

The Swiss government last month defended the SNB's ultra-loose monetary policy - aimed at quelling currency strength - from criticism that negative interest rates hurt banks and pension funds and makes life hard for savers.

As well as running negative rates, however, the bank has intervened regularly in currency markets to keep a lid on the franc and protect Swiss exporters from the blow to competitiveness that a stronger currency brings.

Banks said that the break below 1.0680 francs per euro, opened the way to a fall towards 1.05. After hitting highs on Monday, the franc dipped to 1.0657 per euro on Tuesday.

"Of course the SNB will also pay close attention to the market going forward and will know how to prevent a swift fall (in the rate)," analysts from Switzerland's Thurgauer Kantonalbank said.

"But at the moment the direction is clear. The SNB, which has supported the euro exchange rate on a regular basis, is seemingly all right with a strengthening of the Swiss franc at this point in time." (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Mark Heinrich)