NEW YORK May 26 The dollar added slight gains against a group of currencies early Friday as a revision on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and data on durable goods orders in April came in a bit stronger than analysts' forecasts.

At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), an index which measures the greenback's value versus a basket of six major currencies was last up 0.08 percent at 97.327. (Reporting by Richard Leong)