LONDON May 13 Goldman Sachs, one of the most
bearish investment banks on the outlook for the euro, ditched
its call on Friday for the single currency to fall below $1.00
next year, predicting it will now trough at $1.05.
The bank recently lowered its outlook for U.S. interest
rates and Treasury bond yields, which implies a slower rate of
appreciation in the dollar in the coming months.
Deutsche Bank, another of the most aggressive euro bears in
the investment banking community, has also raised its euro
forecasts, although it still expects the euro to fall below
parity with the dollar in 2017.
"We delay some of our expectation for euro downside well
into next year, given mixed messages from the European Central
Bank," Goldman's currency strategy team led by Robin Brooks said
in a note on Friday.
"Overall, our view remains that the dollar will rise a
further 13 percent, but that appreciation is tilted against the
yen near term and more back-loaded elsewhere," they said.
Brooks and his team now see the euro falling as low as $1.05
next year compared with their previous forecast of $0.95. They
still expect $0.90 will be reached over the next three years.
Shorter-term, they now see the euro at $1.12 in three months
and $1.10 in six months, compared with their previous calls for
$1.04 and $1.00, respectively.
They also lowered their dollar/yen forecasts to 115
yen in three months, 120 yen in six months and 125 yen in 12
months, from 122 yen, 125 yen and 130 yen previously.
"Ultimately, we have more faith that the Bank of Japan will
find ways to surprise on the dovish side, given that reflation
is at the core of Abenomics. As a result, we continue to
forecast substantial dollar/yen upside," they wrote.
The euro was last trading at $1.1314 and the dollar
was at 109.06 yen.
Both the ECB and BOJ are pumping large amounts of stimulus
into the financial system via their respective bond purchase
programmes. Yet the euro and yen have appreciated substantially
against the dollar this year, the euro by 4 percent and the yen
by almost 10 percent.
In recent days Goldman lowered its U.S. 10-year yield
forecast to 2.40 percent this year from 2.75 percent, and to
2.75 percent next year from 3.30 percent. On Friday it was
trading around 1.74 percent.
Last week Goldman's economists cut their expectation for
cumulative U.S. rate hikes over the next 18 months by 50 basis
points.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)