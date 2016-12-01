NEW YORK Dec 1 The euro rose to session highs against the dollar in mid-afternoon Thursday after French President Francois Hollande said he would not seek a second term in office, a surprise move seen paving an easier path for conservative Francois Fillon to win the post in 2017.

The single currency was last up 0.6 percent at $1.0647, pulling further away from $1.0515 set a week ago which was its lowest since March 2015, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)