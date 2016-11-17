IMF offers three-pillared prescription for African growth
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
NEW YORK Nov 17 The dollar edged into positive territory on Thursday against a basket of currencies following upbeat data on housing starts and jobless claims that stoked expectations an acceleration of U.S. economic expansion in the fourth quarter.
The dollar index that measures the greenback against six major currencies was up 0.03 percent at 100.44, rebounding from a session low of 99.96. It reached a 13-1/2 year peak at 100.57 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia will see lower inflation and a smaller budget deficit if OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers agree to extend a production cut deal, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday, Russian news agency reported.