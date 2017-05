NEW YORK, April 18 The dollar held at lower levels against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as a steeper-than-forecast decline in domestic home construction in March supported the notion the U.S. economy lost momentum in the first quarter.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was last down 0.3 percent at 99.941. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)