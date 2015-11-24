TOKYO The dollar hovered near an eight-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by lingering expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in December.

The dollar index stood at 99.756 .DXY, not too far from the 8-month high of 100.00 struck overnight. The index had fallen to as low as 98.735 late last week in what was considered a corrective phase following days of strong gains fuelled by prospects of tighter U.S. monetary policy.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0631 EUR= after touching a 7-month trough of $1.0592. The common currency had surged to as high as $1.0736 last week when the dollar came under some pressure.

"About 90 percent of economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates next month and based on Fed fund futures, investors have pretty much priced in the move, which is why we firmly believed that last week's correction was technical and not fundamental," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management.

Futures prices showed investors see nearly a 75 percent chance the Fed will hike rates next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

"While it could be argued that the dollar sold off because the market had completely discounted a rate hike, with more than 3 weeks to go before the FOMC meeting, there's still juice in the long dollar trade," Lien added.

The strength of the dollar's rebound allowed it to brush off lacklustre U.S. economic data. Indicators released on Monday showed manufacturing sector growth slowing to its weakest pace since October 2013 and existing home sales declining 3.4 percent last month. ECONUS

The dollar was virtually flat at 122.90 yen JPY=, having crawled off last week's low of 122.62.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7188 AUD=D4. It hit a 3-1/2-week high of $0.7250 on Friday before being dragged down by weaker commodity prices.

Copper, a major Australian export, has dropped to 6-year lows, hurt by worries about global demand and a stronger greenback.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)