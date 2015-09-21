* Comments by Fed's Bullard, ECB's Praet boost dollar

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on Monday on the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve was still on track to hike rates this year while the European Central Bank may ease further.

The European Central Bank's chief economist, Peter Praet, reiterated the bank's readiness to modify its trillion-euro bond-buying program should economic turbulence merit action, he said in an interview in a Swiss newspaper.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, meanwhile, told CNBC television on Monday there is "a powerful case to be made" for the Fed beginning to tighten policy after nearly seven years of rock-bottom borrowing costs.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams's remarks on Saturday that a 2015 U.S. rate hike was still likely, along with Bullard's comments supported views the Fed would tighten policy this year after leaving rates unchanged last week.

"A rate hike is coming down the pike," Chris Gaffney, president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis said.

Bullard and Praet's comments reinforced the view of diverging monetary policy between the Fed, which is on track to hike rates, and the ECB and Bank of Japan, which have kept policy loose. A Fed hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

The Fed's decision last week to hold off on a hike may lead other central banks, including the ECB, to ease further, said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

He said a Fed hike would have supported the European economy by weakening the euro against the dollar, and the fact that the Fed decided to hold put more pressure on the European Central Bank to ease further.

Analysts said traders would monitor comments from ECB President Mario Draghi on Wednesday and Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday.

The dollar remained strong against a basket of major currencies despite data on Monday showing U.S. home resales fell more than expected in August.

The euro was last down 0.65 percent against the dollar at $1.12270. The greenback was up 0.38 percent against the Japanese yen at 120.430 yen. The dollar was also up 0.38 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97250 franc .

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.90 percent at 95.722. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)