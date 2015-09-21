* Comments by Fed officials, ECB's Praet boost dollar
* ECB policymakers keep door open for action
* ECB's Draghi, Fed's Yellen remarks later in week awaited
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. dollar strengthened
against a basket of major currencies on Monday on the view that
the Federal Reserve was still on track to hike U.S. interest
rates this year while the European Central Bank may ease
monetary policy further.
ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet reiterated the bank's
readiness to modify its trillion-euro bond-buying program should
economic turbulence merit action in an interview in a Swiss
newspaper.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, meanwhile, told CNBC
television on Monday there is "a powerful case to be made" for
the Fed to begin to tighten policy after nearly seven years of
rock-bottom borrowing costs.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart also said Monday that
he still expects the Fed to hike rates this year. Bullard and
Lockhart's comments supported views the Fed would tighten policy
this year after leaving rates unchanged last week.
The comments came after San Francisco Fed President John
Williams said on Saturday that a 2015 U.S. rate hike was still
likely.
"The Fed's talking a little bit more hawkish, the ECB's
talking a little more dovish," said Douglas Borthwick, managing
director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
The euro hit $1.11820, its lowest against the dollar in a
week and a half.
The comments by Fed officials by and Praet reinforced the
view of diverging monetary policy between the Fed, which is on
track to hike rates, and the ECB and the Bank of Japan, which
have kept policy loose. A Fed hike is expected to boost the
dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.
"The recovery in the dollar across the board more
realistically reflects rate hike prospects," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
Analysts said a Fed hike would have supported the European
economy by weakening the euro against the dollar, and the fact
that the Fed decided to hold put more pressure on the ECB to
ease further.
ECB President Mario Draghi will speak on Wednesday, while
Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak on Thursday.
The euro was last down 0.95 percent against the
dollar at $1.11925. The greenback was up 0.49 percent against
the Japanese yen at 120.560 yen. The dollar was up
0.26 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97130 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 1.08 percent at
95.882.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)