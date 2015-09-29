* U.S. rates hike seen as receding
* Commodity currencies steady as Glencore shares rebound
* Global equities drop spooks some investors
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 29 The U.S. dollar slipped
against other major currencies on Tuesday, with volatility in
global markets dulling prospects for U.S. interest rates
increases, while Canada's and Australia's battered
commodity-related currencies steadied.
Global stocks slid to lows not seen in more than two years
as raw materials prices and emerging markets remained under
pressure. Commodity prices edged up but held near multi-year
lows on concern over an economic slowdown in major consumer
China.
Mining and trading giant Glencore, whose shares
fell by almost a third on Monday on worries over its debt, saw
gains of 17 percent in London that helped the Australian and
Canadian dollars.
The Australian dollar was ahead much of Tuesday and was last
flat at $0.6989, recovering from a low of $0.6934, while the
U.S. dollar was up 0.25 percent against the Canadian unit at
C$1.3429, having risen to a 11-year high earlier in the
day.
The U.S. dollar index fluttered around flat and was
last off 0.15 percent as dealers treaded carefully ahead of
Friday's U.S. jobs report, likely to confirm the relative vigor
of America's labor market.
"Investors are caught between expecting the dollar to rally
and being fearful of the volatility in financial markets," said
Shaun Osborne, chief currencies strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto. "This isn't the kind of environment where people want
to take big bets."
Deepening concerns about the global economy, a recent sharp
correction in stock markets and mixed messages from Federal
Reserve officials led to a drop in front-end U.S. yields
, and weighed on the dollar.
The Swiss franc was flat against the dollar at 0.9726 franc
per dollar. The yen was slightly firmer on the day
against the dollar, trading at 119.66 yen.
"The market thinks the latest bout of risk aversion will
drive the Fed to postpone a rate hike," said Niels Christensen,
FX strategist at Nordea. "That is weighing on the dollar, while
the yen and the franc are trading higher."
The euro was unchanged against the dollar and was
last down 0.1 percent against the yen as Spanish
consumer prices fell at their fastest rate in seven months in
September and regional data out of Germany pointed to inflation
stuck around zero.
