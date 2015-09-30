* U.S. private-sector job data fuel dollar gains
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
eking out a small quarterly gain with a lift from strong
private-sector U.S. jobs data, while the euro fell back on news
that the eurozone had slipped into deflation.
The gains kept the dollar on track for a third-quarter net
rise of 0.80 percent, making this the fourth quarter out of the
past five when the rallying greenback has gone up against other
major currencies.
U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in September,
according to the ADP National Employment Report. This beat
forecasts and hinted that job growth might be sufficient for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year.
The news lifted the dollar index, which measures the
greenback's strength against other major currencies, by 0.45
percent on Wednesday. It has been rising since mid-2014 on the
United States' relatively strong economy and high interest
rates.
As Wall Street posted gains of 1 percent or more and U.S.
Treasury yields rose, the dollar was up 0.20 percent against the
yen to just under 120 yen, firmer against the Swiss franc
, and down slightly against British sterling.
The euro fell against the dollar by 0.75 percent to $1.1166
and was down 0.5 percent against the British pound
after the eurozone inflation report.
Eurozone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in
September after rising 0.1 percent last month. The
decline missed expectations and remained well below the European
Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent.
The report fed speculation that the ECB will expand or
extend its cheap-money asset purchases as the United States
prepares to raise interest rates.
While the ECB is focused on inflation expectations and
inclined to look through falls in the headline rate, traders say
a sustained drop below zero could reinforce policymakers' fears
about the firmer euro's impact on financial conditions.
"A weak number was expected and bolsters expectations that
the ECB may have to expand its asset purchase program from the
60-billion-euros-a-month to something larger, perhaps by
year-end," said SEB currency strategist Richard Falkenhall.
Traders said U.S. non-farm payroll numbers due on Friday
could strengthen or weaken the case for a 2015 lift-off in U.S.
interest rates and set the tone for the dollar.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen spoke at a bankers conference on
Wednesday but did not comment on policy matters such as interest
rates.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool, David Gregorio and Lisa Von Ahn)