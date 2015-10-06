* Data shows widening U.S. trade deficit in August
* Uncertainty over BOJ meeting outcome caps yen gains
* Australian dollar strong after RBA stands pat on policy
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 6 The U.S. dollar slipped against
a basket of major currencies on Tuesday on continued
expectations that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest
rates this year, while uncertainty over the outcome of a Bank of
Japan meeting capped the yen's gains.
Commerce Department data showing the largest expansion in
the U.S. trade deficit in five months in August reinforced
expectations that the Fed would delay hiking rates for the first
time since 2006 until next year. A weak U.S. jobs report on
Friday has also driven expectations of a later Fed rate hike.
That outlook hurt the dollar, which is likely to benefit
from eventual rate hikes as they are expected to drive
investment flows into the United States.
"We're seeing the dollar struggle a little bit on the recent
string of weaker data that we've seen in the U.S.," said Sireen
Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank
in New York. The data "has definitely led markets to price in a
later date for Fed tightening," she said.
The Bank of Japan began its two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday. Uncertainty as to whether the central bank would hold
monetary policy steady or hint at expanding its stimulus program
limited the yen's gains against the dollar.
The dollar was last down 0.18 percent against the yen at
120.245 yen after hitting a more than one-week high of 120.575
yen early in the U.S. trading session.
"There is some segment of the market that is expecting some
sort of easing measures from the BOJ soon," said Win Thin,
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "I
don't think anyone wants to really buy up the yen ahead of
that."
The Australian dollar was last up over 1 percent against the
U.S. dollar at $0.7165, marking a more than two-week high after
the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged. The
central bank's relaxed message on threats to growth also quelled
speculation it would cut interest rates further this year.
The euro was last up 0.70 percent against the dollar at
$1.12685. The dollar was last down 0.92 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.96700 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.64 percent at
95.488.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.33 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)