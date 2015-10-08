* Investors await September Fed minutes for policy clues

* U.S. jobless claims fall, briefly helping dollar (Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline; previously LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 8 The dollar fell to one-week lows against the euro and yen on Thursday as investors grew cautious about the impending release of minutes of last month's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which could shed more light on the central bank's somber outlook on growth and interest rates.

At the meeting, the Fed held interest rates as expected but struck a surprisingly dovish tone about U.S. and global growth prospects.

"While financial market volatility has eased somewhat since the Fed's last meeting, many doubts about the health of China and emerging economies remain, which is likely to dampen the prospects of a Fed rate hike this year and likely keep the dollar's gains limited," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Fed fund futures show a 38 percent chance of an end to the near-zero interest rate policy in December and a 50 percent chance in January, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

In mid-morning trading, the euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.1274 after hitting a one-week high of $1.1315.

The dollar also fell against the Swiss franc, down 0.6 percent at 0.9696 franc.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.1 percent at 119.85 yen. Earlier it hit a one-week trough of 119.60 yen.

The yen, traditionally a safe haven for investors in times of economic stress, has benefited from the volatile mood on stock markets since August amid broader concerns over the pace of global growth.

The greenback edged up a little bit after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims fell in the latest week to a nearly 42-year low, suggesting an improving labor market.

Although Shanghai shares climbed 3.4 percent as Chinese markets resumed trade after being on holiday since the start of the month, European equity markets were down on the day.

"The bearishness on China has possibly been overdone somewhat," said Tobias Davis, a currency hedging manager with Western Union in London. "But I would be very cautious in getting marginally bullish."

Sterling rose sharply before the release of the Bank of England's minutes of its last policy meeting. But it fell back after the minutes gave little new guidance on policy while playing down the impact of the problems in some emerging markets. Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5291.

Similarly, the euro dipped marginally after the publication of minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)