* Euro hits over 2-week high vs dollar after Fed minutes
* Dollar hits nearly 3-week low vs Swiss franc
* Fed minutes reinforce views of 2016 Fed rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The dollar touched its lowest
level against the euro in over two weeks but quickly pared its
losses after minutes released on Thursday from the Federal
Reserve's September meeting reinforced the view that the central
bank would not hike U.S. rates until next year.
The minutes showed that Fed policymakers acknowledged the
possibility that downside risks to economic activity had
increased somewhat, and that several participants were worried
that inflation could be dragged even lower.
The Fed surprised much of Wall Street by keeping interest
rates unchanged at the September meeting.
"The dollar is reacting negatively to the slightly more
dovish comments about near-term prospects for inflation," said
Patrick Maldari, senior fixed-income investment specialist at
Aberdeen Asset Management in New York.
While the dollar initially slumped after the minutes on the
interpretation that they were more dovish than expected, it soon
pared losses on the view that the minutes did not differ greatly
from Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments at a press conference in
September.
The euro initially hit $1.13280, its highest level against
the greenback since Sept. 21, after the minutes. Against the
Swiss franc, the dollar hit 0.96230 franc, its lowest level in
nearly three weeks.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, also hit its lowest level in
nearly three weeks after the minutes, at 94.984. The index pared
losses, however, and was last down 0.21 percent at 95.294, or
roughly unchanged from its level prior to the release of the
minutes.
Analysts said that, despite the initial dip in the dollar,
the minutes merely reinforced expectations that the Fed would
delay hiking rates for the first time since 2006 until next
year.
"The minutes don't change the narrative that caution will
carry the day," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
Federal funds futures implied traders still see only a 7
percent chance of the FOMC raising rates at its Oct. 27-28
meeting and a 39 percent chance of such a move at its Dec. 15-16
meeting.
The euro was last up 0.33 percent against the dollar at
$1.12750 and was down 0.71 percent against the franc
at 0.96660 franc.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
ended up 0.88 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Patrick Graham in London)