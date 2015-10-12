* Euro holds below $1.14, Aussie hits 8-week high
* Fed's Fischer: Dec rate rise "expectation, not commitment"
* Fed's Lockhart: U.S. rate hike remains data dependent
* U.S. trading light due to holiday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 12 The dollar was little changed
on Monday after earlier hitting a three-week low versus a basket
of major currencies on doubts whether the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates later this year in the face of a weakening
global economy.
With short-dated U.S. rates pinned at the low-end of their
recent trading range, the greenback has weakened especially
against the euro. It was almost 10 cents lower against the euro
from this year's highs back in March.
U.S. market activity was light due to a U.S. federal
holiday.
Most U.S. central bank officials in recent days have said a
rate hike by year-end remains on the table, after leaving rates
near zero last month as they cited global risks and market
turmoil.
The Fed, which last raised rates in 2006, will next meet on
Oct. 27-28, followed by its last meeting of the year in
December.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a possible rate hike at
the December meeting, while interest rates futures implied
traders see such a move more likely in March 2016.
"Right now, market expectations is that the Fed will be on
hold in October. We'll see in December," said Robert Zukowski,
an analyst at 4Cast Ltd. in New York.
On Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart
said that while the central bank could have enough data to
consider a rate hike at its meeting later this month, it will
have a "lot more" data in December.
On Sunday, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said a December
rate hike was "an expectation, not a commitment."
The dollar index declined to a three-week low of
94.619 before edging up to 94.832, little changed from late
Friday.
The greenback was down 0.2 percent against the yen, at
119.96 yen, while the euro was up 0.1 percent versus the
dollar, at $1.1363, after hitting a three-week high of
$1.1396.
With a U.S. rate hike this year not a sure bet,
emerging-market and commodity-linked currencies have recovered
against the dollar in recent weeks.
"We could get some further weakness in the dollar versus the
euro and yen, but those two are mainly along for the ride. Most
of the weakness will be concentrated on emerging currencies,"
said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with Canadian bank BMO in
London.
The Australian dollar gained 0.3 percent to an eight-week
high of $0.7360. It gained 4 percent last week, its
biggest weekly increase since late 2011.
