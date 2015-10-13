* Dollar index touches three-month lows
* Fed's Tarullo cautions against U.S. rate increase in 2015
* Aussie falls from two-month high against dollar
* Sterling hits eight-month low vs euro on negative
inflation
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The dollar hit three-week lows
on Tuesday and commodity-linked currencies declined as
disappointing Chinese import data stoked worries about the
global economy and raised bets the Federal Reserve would not
raise U.S. interest rates until 2016.
The pound retreated from a three-week high against
the dollar and touched an eight-month low against the euro after
domestic inflation turned negative again.
The greenback was stuck with modest losses against most
major currencies.
"The dollar has been pinned to the low of its trading ranges
on moderating expectations of a Fed rate hike this year. October
is essentially priced out and December is looking less likely
given recent comments from a number of Fed officials," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
On Tuesday, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo told CNBC television
he doesn't expect the economy is prepared for a rate hike this
year, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said an
October rate rise is unlikely.
Their remarks came after data showed Chinese imports fell 20
percent in the year through September, which underscored falling
domestic demand that raises pressure on Beijing to introduce
more stimulus.
That knocked the Australian dollar, a proxy for investments
to China, off a two-month high to $0.7271. The New
Zealand dollar was down 0.6 percent at $0.6675.
Anxiety about the world's second-biggest economy had pushed
the dollar to three-week lows against a basket of currencies as
expectations faded on a U.S. rate increase later this year.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major currencies, hit a three-week low
of 94.539 before retracing much of the decline to be
fractionally lower at 94.759.
The dollar was down 0.15 percent at 119.820 yen,
while the euro rose to $1.14110, a three-week peak,
before easing to $1.1381, according to EBS data.
The euro retreated from its earlier peak after the ZEW
survey of German economic sentiment fell short of forecasts due
to the Volkswagen scandal and weakness in emerging markets.
The euro, however, gained against the British pound after a
surprise September fall in UK consumer prices overshadowed the
confirmation of a 69 billion pound ($100 billion) merger of beer
producers SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Sterling was 0.6 percent weaker against the dollar
at $1.5255 and hit an eight-month low against the euro at 74.93
pence.
