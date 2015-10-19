(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Euro falls as investors eye Thursday's ECB meeting
* No move expected from Fed at next week's meeting
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The euro retreated to a 10-day
low against the dollar on Monday as investors focused on a
European Central Bank meeting later in the week that could pave
the way for further stimulus to boost inflation in the euro
zone.
Although most investors believe the ECB will wait until its
December meeting to announce any new move, they see a risk that
additional easing measures could be flagged this Thursday and
are betting ECB chief Mario Draghi will at least try to talk the
currency down.
"I think the ECB on Thursday will push back against euro
strength," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York. "We do not expect them to announce a new
program, but perhaps lay the groundwork for an extension of
quantitative easing."
The dollar has also been supported by positive U.S. economic
data last week, such as the higher-than-expected consumer
inflation and a four-decade low for weekly jobless claims. The
data gave hope the Federal Reserve may actually raise rates this
year, underpinning the U.S. currency.
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Chief Market Analyst Omer
Esiner, however, said any sustained gain in the dollar "will
come from a more defined increase in hopes for a December Fed
rate hike." That, he said, could come from a more hawkish Fed at
next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting or a solid
uptick in payrolls for October and November.
In late trading, the euro was 0.2 percent lower at $1.1322
, from a 10-day trough of $1.1307. Against sterling, it
fell 0.7 percent to 73.22 pence after dropping to a four-week
low of 73.04 pence.
Many banks were expecting the euro to fall to parity with
the dollar by the end of the year as the ECB pumps 60 billion
euros into the economy each month. But since dipping below $1.05
in March, it has gained 9 percent, adding to deflationary
pressures in the euro zone.
The dollar index, meanwhile, on Monday rose 0.3 percent to
94.952.
After this week's ECB meeting, the focus will turn to the
Fed, which holds its policy meeting next week. Interest rate
futures traders are banking on the Fed raising rates in March
next year, with a 52 percent chance, according to the CME Group
FedWatch on Monday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a voting member
of the FOMC, said on Monday the U.S. economy has good momentum,
and despite strong headwinds from overseas that are holding down
inflation, the Fed should start raising rates in the "near
future."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London ; Editing by Dan Grebler)